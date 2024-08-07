Govt focusing on creating skilled manpower to meet global market needs: Shafay

Says Chief Minister Skill Development Programme aims to promote technical education

Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 01:07:12 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said there is a great demand for skilled manpower in the global market, therefore, the Punjab government is paying special attention to the preparation of skilled manpower according to the needs of the global market.

The minister said Chief Minister Skill Development Programme is an important initiative for the promotion of technical education.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting to review progress on the programme held at Tevta Secretariat here Tuesday.

During the briefing, the minister was told that first phase of the programme is nearing completion while admissions for the second phase were going on.

The classes for the second session will start from September 1. Under the programme, short courses are being conducted in 35 institutions of Tevta in 16 cities of Punjab.

Under the programme, free IT courses are being offered to the youth with international certification, the minister was briefed in the meeting.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said short courses of graphic design, cloud computing, data analytics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development are being offered.



Tevta Chairman Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and officers concerned attended the meeting.