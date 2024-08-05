Punjab govt cracks down on food price gouging: 42 arrested, fines imposed

District administration took significant action in vegetable markets, assessing prices at 230 points

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A new strategy to combat the inflation of vegetables, fruits, and food items has been implemented.

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration took significant action in vegetable markets, assessing prices at 230 points.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, reported that during the operation, 12 individuals were arrested for price gouging.

Additionally, 16 people were fined for not displaying price lists clearly, and another 14 were penalized for overcharging.

She mentioned that in the Badami Bagh vegetable market, 14 auctions of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes were monitored.

The aim was to control prices in the markets to provide relief to the public, she said.

Rafia added by saying that the scope of these operations has been expanded to ensure that goods were available at government rates.

The DC Lahore further said that a zero-tolerance policy was enforced against price gouging.

Price control magistrates were tightening measures against repeat offenders, she concluded.

