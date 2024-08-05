PM Shehbaz Sharif terms FBR reforms vital to improve tax system

Directs immediate action against those responsible for errors in 'Track, Trace System'.

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were crucial to improve Pakistan's tax system.

Chairing a review meeting on Track and Trace System in Lahore, he vowed to work tirelessly to save each penny of the poor people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said digitization of FBR was amongst the priorities of the government and any interruption in this regard was unacceptable.

He directed to take immediate action against those responsible for errors and irregularities regarding the track and trace system.

Shehbaz Sharif assigned the economic team a target to speed up FBR's transformation. He said complete digitization and restructuring as per needs of the day were part of FBR's transformation plan.

The Prime Minister entrusted the responsibility of monitoring the FBR transformation project to the Minister of State for Finance.

The meeting was informed about the progress on digitization of FBR along with presenting the report regarding track and trace system.

The Prime Minister instructed to enforce all measures at the earliest to bring to justice those responsible for negligence in the full implementation of FBR's track and trace system.