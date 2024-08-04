Inflation soars as prices of vegetables and essentials rise

Business Business Inflation soars as prices of vegetables and essentials rise

The price of onions has risen by 10 rupees per kg while price of tomatoes has increased by 5 rupees

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 12:08:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Inflation has spiraled out of control, with prices of various vegetables, including onions and tomatoes, increased significantly.

According to the market committee’s statistics report, the price of onions has risen by 10 rupees per kilogram, setting the official rate at 120 rupees per kilogram.

In the market, onions are being sold for up to 140 rupees per kilogram.

Similarly, the price of tomatoes has increased by 5 rupees per kilogram, with the official rate set at 125 rupees per kilogram, while tomatoes are selling for up to 180 rupees per kilogram in the market.

The report also highlights that the price of potatoes has increased by 3 rupees per kilogram, with the official rate now at 85 rupees per kilogram, but potatoes are being sold for 100 rupees per kilogram in the market.

Additionally, garlic is priced at 600 rupees per kilogram, ginger at 800 rupees per kilogram, cauliflower at 150 rupees per kilogram, and cabbage at 250 rupees per kilogram.

Furthermore, the price of broiler meat remains at 594 rupees per kilogram, while the price of farm eggs has increased by one rupee, now standing at 267 rupees per dozen.