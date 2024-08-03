Govt brainstorms measures to lessen power bills' burden on the masses

Finance Ministry is tasked with arranging financing for this whooping payment to the IPPs

Sat, 03 Aug 2024 14:14:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The ministries of finance and energy on Saturday gave their recommendations to deal with mounting pressure caused by staggering circular debt.



Sources told Dunya News that it had been suggested that the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) should be paid Rs4 trillion of capacity charges in one go to provide relief to frustrated electricity consumers.

This recommendation of collective payment to the IPPs was aimed at easing the pressure on circular debt.

The payments might be made for three to five years which could bring electricity prices down by Rs5 per unit.

The Finance Ministry is tasked with arranging financing for this whooping payment to the IPPs.

According to sources, final decision in this regard would be taken after consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



