Bulls return to PSX after a disenchanting last week

Business Business Bulls return to PSX after a disenchanting last week

Week started with a gain of 700 points in the PSX, with KSE-100 index trading at 78,731 points

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 11:45:27 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed a bullish comeback after last week’s downward spiral.

The first day of business week started with a gain of 700 points in the PSX, hence taking the KSE-100 index to 78,731 points.

The latest return of bulls in the PSX is followed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s fresh visit to China in which he claimed to have positive talks with the Chinese authorities on economic matters including rescheduling of loans and request of using local oil in electricity production in Pakistan instead of imported oil.

It must be remembered that the KSE-100 index had plummeted to 78,029 points after losing 440 points on Friday. Last week’s unnerving sentiments in the stock market were being linked with political uncertainty.

