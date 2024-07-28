Punjab govt set to impose garbage tax

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has outsourced sanitation system to impose tax on garbage in 110 tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab.

The standing committee for finance and development of provincial cabinet approved the implementation of garbage tax.

The tax will be collected from every household including slums and business across the province.

In villages, five to 10 marla houses will be charged Rs200 per month garbage tax.

Big factories and businesses and petrol pumps will pay Rs700 per month as garbage tax.

However, it is not clear who will dump the garbage, the owner or the government machinery?