Gold rates increase by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs251,500

Fri, 26 Jul 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs251,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs250,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs858 to Rs215,621 from Rs214,763 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold up to Rs197,652 from Rs196,866, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,473 from $2,470, the Association reported.