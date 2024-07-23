In-focus

KSE-100 Index makes gains after massive contraction in last session

Market is eyeing IMF programme and reduced interest rates amid political uncertainty

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The KSE-100 Index was up over 1.3 per cent during early trading on Tuesday, a day after around 2pc loss caused by rising political uncertainty and possible banning of PTI, as the government is mulling over lodging a treason case under Article 6 against its founder Imran Khan, former president Arif Alvi and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

By 11:49am, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, however, saw its benchmark index hovering around 79,074.63 after a gain of 535.45 points, or 0.68pc, after touching an intraday high of 79,578.04.

Earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 was down 1578.71 points or 1.97pc, as market experts cited political tensions as the main reason.

However, they also noted that a correction was also a natural outcome after a long rally that enabled the benchmark mark index climbing to 81,839.86 on July 18.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has so far made a gain of 22.97pc during the current calendar year amid the prospects of another IMF programme and interest rate cuts – a cycle that started with a 1.5pc reduction in borrowing costs on June 10.

