Bears continue to rush stock market amid volatile political environ

KSE-100 index is trading below 80,000 points, at 79, 753 points after losing 364 points

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 10:43:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday continued to witness downward trajectory amid volatile political atmosphere.

The KSE-100 index is trading below 80,000 points, at 79, 753 points after losing 364 points.

It must be noted that the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bearish trend at the end of last week, after remaining on purple patch for past few days.

At the outset of last day of trade in the PSX, the KSE-100 index reached 80, 610 points after losing 1,229 points.

It is worth remembering that the stock market continued its upward trajectory by gaining 676 points, hence taking the KSE-100 index to a record high of 81,839 points on Thursday.

Scaling of new peaks in the PSX, which ended last Friday, was mainly believed to be linked with the Staff-level agreement reached with International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week.

Moreover encouraging reports of fiscal stability authored by international financial agencies including Moody’s and Fitch had also contributed in boosting investor’s confidence.

These reports suggest that agreement with the global lender would pave way for the crisis-ridden country to attain macroeconomic stability.

