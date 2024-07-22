IT exports increased by $300m in June amid growth push

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports rose by nearly $300 million in the month of June, the state minister for IT said, amid a push for the growth of IT sector.

Pakistan is trying to navigate a prolonged economic crisis by actively pursuing foreign investments and enhanced trade opportunities, while it has also reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $7 billion loan.

Pakistan has lately encouraged its IT sector and facilitated collaboration with a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar, to boost IT exports in the South Asian nation of 241 million.

“Pakistan’s export remittance of ICT services increased by $298 million in June 2024,” State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima said in a statement. “IT exports have increased by 32.44 percent compared to June last year.”

From July 2023 to June 2024, Pakistan’s IT exports reached $3.223 billion, compared to $2.596 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the minister.

Government measures are in progress to increase IT exports of the country.

“Thanks to the government’s ease-of-doing-business measures, our IT exports are increasing,” she said.

“The IT industry is striving to increase IT exports with the full support of SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council), IT ministry, Pakistan Software Export Board.”

