Millers expect positive results of talks on withholding tax

Business Business Millers expect positive results of talks on withholding tax

Mill owners, federal govt resume talks today

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 00:49:35 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Flour mill owners are hopeful of positive outcome of a meeting with the federal government regarding imposition of withholding tax (WHT) on Monday (today).

A senior member of Pakistan Flour Mills Association said here on Sunday meetings with representatives of the federal government were being held on daily basis.

We do hope these parleys will yield positive results and ultimately lead to end strike, he added.

In view of the first 10 days of Muharram, the federal government and flour mill owners have reached an agreement to resume wheat grinding across the country after a three-day pause following assurances extended by the former about giving a sympathetic view to the latter’s demand for abolishing the withholding tax on the supply chain.

It may be noted that flour mill owners deferred strike on July 12 for ten days, till July 22, 2024 as they reached an agreement with the federal government and to resume wheat grinding across the country after observing strike for three days.

Mill owners demanded of the government to withdraw 10 percent WHT on wheat supply chain in the country.

