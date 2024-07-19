Gold rates decrease by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Business Business Gold rates decrease by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 20:21:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs251,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs254,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs215,192 from Rs217,764 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs197,259 from Rs199,617, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $2,415 from $2,470, the association reported.