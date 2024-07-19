Rising energy costs are sinking industries, says S.M Tanveer

He, along with Gohar Ejaz, calls for measures to facilitate business community

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Slating the government for increasing the cost of electricity for commercial usage, United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M Tanveer said on Friday the industry could not function properly at the present power rate.

“Nobody wants to pursue a business due to the massive surge in power bills,” he said in a joint presser with former federal minister Gohar Ejaz.

Tanveer, who remained a provincial minister, said only through the increase of exports would the country be able to come out of the woods. "No significant step has been taken in this regard as the business community has serious reservations about the handling of the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, he requested Ejaz to lead the business community of the whole country for a brighter future.

The former federal minister (Ejaz) said the country would make progress only if the industrial sector’s grievances were alleviated.

