China, Pakistan cooperation to further unlock potential in geo-sciences, mining

Sat, 13 Jul 2024

BEIJING (APP) - China and Pakistan will soon conduct a research on geochemical anomalies identified in previous surveys in Pakistan, to reach full potential behind these anomalies both academically and economically, revealed by Dr Sajjad Ahmed, Director General, Geological Survey of Pakistan.

He made these remarks during the lately concluded International Conference of Cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Countries in Geosciences and Mining Investments.

The conference was also dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Since its establishment, the center has signed more than 40 cooperation agreements and MoUs and implemented more than 50 collaborative projects with 13 SCO countries represented by Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Eurasian resources and environment, and earth system science.

Over the past decade, the China-SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Center has made significant progress in advancing the understanding of earth sciences, promoting cooperation, and sustainable exploration of mineral resources. The enduring friendship between China and Pakistan is the cornerstone of our cooperation efforts in this field. Pakistani Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in this area during his visit to China, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed said.

Based on the joint statement between China and Pakistan released during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China in June, mining is an important breakthrough area for industrial cooperation between the two nations. Both sides agreed to strengthen long-term planning for mining cooperation, promote the implementation of the Agreement to Strengthen Mining and Industrial Cooperation under the CPEC Framework collectively, and conduct geological survey, joint geology and minerals research and talent training, etc.

Moreover, Chinese companies are encouraged to invest in the mining industry of Pakistan, and strengthen the planning of mining industrial parks, including downstream mineral processing.

Currently, China-Pakistan cooperation on geosciences and mining is getting increasingly close. The two countries jointly have done geologic mapping, comparative study on metallogenic regularity, geochemical survey of important metallogenic zones or belts, anomaly verification of metallogenic potential zones in Pakistan, etc. in recent years.

