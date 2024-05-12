Amazon to announce new 1.2 billion-euro investment in France

PARIS (Reuters) - US internet giant Amazon will announce a new 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) investment in France, the French presidency said on Sunday ahead of the start of the country's annual "Choose France" event.

It added that GSK would also announce new investments while Accenture would announce plans to set up new jobs in the artificial intelligence sector. The Choose France event begins on Monday.

