IMF wants Pakistan to end subsidized gas, electricity to industries

Business Business IMF wants Pakistan to end subsidized gas, electricity to industries

IMF's policy guideline highlighted major economic woes

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 May 2024 17:19:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In its policy guideline on the country’s economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund has emphasized on the need to end the gas and electricity subsidies provided to the industries.

The top financial body has also highlighted the major economic woes before the budget and loan deliberation with the country’s representatives.

The IMF also called for a timely decision regarding the rates of electricity and gas while also adding that the authorities should control the circular debt.

Also, IMF wanted the authrories to end subsidies on tube wells and also stressed on the need to utilize the alternative sources of energy.

“Without a broad reforms in the energy sector, Pakistani economy will not come out of the woods and therefore undue subsidies should be ended,” the economic body added.

