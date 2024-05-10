FBR to initiate legal action against PTA, others if SIMs of non-filers not blocked by May 15

Updated On: Fri, 10 May 2024 16:13:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has chosen to initiate legal action against telecom companies in case the SIMs [subscriber identity modules] of non-filers are not blocked by May 15.

According to sources, the FBR has decided to move courts against the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom companies if they fail to shut down the SIMs of more than 0.5 million non-filers.

Sources say that the FBR has started consultations with its legal team to move an application against the PTA and telecom companies.

It is important to note here that despite the passage of more than 10 days, telecom companies, including the PTA, have not yet implemented the orders to close the SIMs of non-filers.

The FBR had planned to bring the non-filers into the tax net by closing their mobile SIMs.