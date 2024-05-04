Top Saudi business delegation due tomorrow

50 delegates would reach Pakistan representing 30 companies

(Web Desk) – Days after the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, a top team of the Kingdom would reach Islamabad tomorrow for talks on trade and investment.

The Saudi publication ‘Sabq’ said a group of 50 delegates would reach Pakistan representing 30 companies and belonging to various economic sectors.

They would represent sectors of information technology, communications, energy, aviation, construction, mineral exploration, agriculture, and human resource development.

The development was corroborated by Federal Minister of Petroleum Musadik Malik who said, “cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh will be increased at the government and private levels.”

"Projects ranging from $500 million to $1 billion will also be included in the discussions," said the minister.

He added that the discussions will also include modernisation of the refinery.

Days ago, PM Shehbaz visited Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum’s Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy.

Last month, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also visited Islamabad for talks on enhancing bilateral partnerships.

He said Pakistan was Saudi Arabia's priority for investment and trade as per the directives of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

He said targets were being set to increase bilateral economic and trade relations during the next one to one and a half years.