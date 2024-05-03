Gaza conflict: Iran imposes sanctions on US, UK

The country unveiled the punitive measures in a statement from its Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (Web Desk) — Iran announced on Thursday sanctions on several American and British individuals and entities for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas.

The country unveiled the punitive measures in a statement from its Foreign Ministry. It said the sanctions targeted seven Americans, including General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the U.S. special operations command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, a former commander of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

British officials and entities targeted include Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps, commander of the British army strategic command James Hockenhull, and the U.K. Royal Navy in the Red Sea.

Penalties were also announced against U.S. firms Lockheed Martin and Chevron and British counterparts Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt, and Rafael UK.

The ministry said the sanctions include "blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the Iranian territory."

The impact of these measures on the individuals or entities, as well as their assets or dealings with Iran, remains unclear.

