Govt to complete work on budget targets before arrival of IMF team

Govt to complete work on budget targets before arrival of IMF team

The outlines of important goals set so will be shared with the IMF

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 12:07:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to complete work on budget targets before arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team in Pakistan.

Sources said the finance ministry has directed the relevant ministries to achieve their targets before signing of the new loan deal with the IMF. The outlines of important goals set so will be shared with the IMF.

The government will also get the budget strategy paper approved by the federal cabinet before arrival of the IMF mission in Pakistan.

Sources further said the target of completing the budget working has been assigned to the economic team by the Prime Minister's Office. The IMF Mission will give its suggestions to Finance Ministry officials on key targets.

Meanwhile, latest economic reports have shown a positive trajectory of Pakistan's economy with improved indicators in different sectors especially agriculture. According to statistics for the current fiscal year by Asian Development Bank, State Bank and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, growth rate of agriculture sector remained more than 7 percent due to bumper produce of wheat, rice, corn and cotton. Pakistani rupee also witnessed stability against dollar and bullish trend was observed in Pakistan Stock Exchange. Due to increase in remittances sent by the Pakistanis abroad, the current account increased by 619 million dollars. Current account deficit decreased by 87.5 percent to 0.5 billion dollars, helping the State Bank maintain foreign exchange reserves of eight billion dollars. Asian Development Bank foresees a significant decline in inflation rate from 25 to 15 percent by next year if the economy continues to run at the same ratio. It merits mention that Special Investment Facilitation Council has made major efforts at the policy level to steer the economy on the right track thus yielding positive results.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday had approved disbursement of $1.1 billion tranche, concluding the second bailout package in eight years. However, this successful completion has come at a steep cost, resulting in severe inflation and a decelerating economy.

The board met in Washington and completed the second review. It is learnt that all board members, except India, favoured the last installment for Pakistan.

Sources say Pakistan is expected to receive the loan payment later this week. This payment will be the third and final installment of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, which was agreed upon last summer to prevent a sovereign default and is set to expire this month.

The latest update follows a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Riyadh on Sunday.

In his first meeting with the IMF chief since being re-elected, PM Shehbaz discussed the possibility of Pakistan entering a new programme with the IMF.

Pakistan is now hoping for a bigger loan programme worth $6bn to $8bn spanning over three to four years, as an IMF team is expected to arrive in Islamabad some time next month to discuss the terms and conditions.

It is not just the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), with Pakistan also aiming at getting additional funding under climate financing – a request yet to be approved but will be deliberated upon during the upcoming talks.