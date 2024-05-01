Oil falls for a third day amid easing Middle East tensions, increased production

Business Business Oil falls for a third day amid easing Middle East tensions, increased production

US crude inventories rise 4.906m barrels in the week ended April 26

Production in United States reached 13.15m barrels per day in February from 12.58m in January, which is biggest monthly increase in over three years

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 13:15:49 PKT

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE (Reuters/Web Desk) - Oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday amid increasing hopes of a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East and on rising crude inventories and production in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer.

Both oil price benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent at 08:55 GMT. Brent crude futures for July were $1.06 lower at $85.27 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June were $1.12 cents lower at $80.81 per barrel.

Expectations that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could be in sight, following a renewed push led by Egypt to revive stalled negotiations between the two, pushed oil prices lower.

"The potential for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has eased concerns of an escalation of the conflict and any possible disruptions to supply," ANZ analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to go ahead with a long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, whatever the response by Hamas to the latest proposals for a halt to the fighting and a return of Israeli hostages.

RISING INVENTORIES AND SUPPLY



Also pressuring prices were swelling US crude oil inventories and rising crude supply.

US crude oil inventories rose 4.906 million barrels in the week ended April 26, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, which defied expectations for a decline of 1.1 million barrels.

Traders will be waiting to see if official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due at 1430 GMT confirms the build.

US production rose to 13.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from 12.58 million bpd in January, its biggest monthly increase in about 3-1/2 years, the EIA said on Tuesday.

"Continued signs of inflation also raised concerns about demand for crude oil. This comes ahead of the US driving season, where demand for gasoline rises strongly," analysts at ANZ said.

Keeping oil from slipping further, output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was seen falling by 100,000 bpd in April to 26.49 million bpd, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday.

The survey reflected lower exports from Iran, Iraq and Nigeria against a backdrop of ongoing voluntary supply cuts by some members agreed with the wider OPEC+ alliance.