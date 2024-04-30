LPG price reduced by Rs11.88 per kg
Business
The latest price fixed at Rs238.46 per kg
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) slashed the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs11.88 per kilogram for the month of May.
As per the notification issued by the Ogra, the LPG price is decreased by Rs11.88 to Rs 238.46 per kilogram.
The price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder has also been reduced by Rs140 and the new prices fixed at Rs2,813 per cylinder.