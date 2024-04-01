LPG price reduced by Rs6.44 per kg

Business Business LPG price reduced by Rs6.44 per kg

New price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is fixed at 2,954 cylinder for the month of April

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 17:07:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has reduced LPG price by Rs6.44 per kg.

According to a notification, the 11.8kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been reduced by Rs76 setting the new prices at Rs250.34.

The new price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been fixed at 2,954 for the month of April.

On the other hand, the federal government on Sunday increased the petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre for the next fortnight.

After the latest hike, the new price of the petrol reached Rs289.41 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs282.24.