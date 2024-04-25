PM Shehbaz chairs high-level meeting to drive power sector reforms

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the third and final high-level meeting on Thursday to review reforms in the power sector.

During the meeting, significant decisions were made regarding the transmission system of electricity and distribution companies.

The prime minister gave his initial approval to reforms and restructuring of the electricity transmission system, particularly focussing on reforming and reorganising the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

He also established a committee to finalise recommendations to ensure the implementation of these reforms and reorganisations.

PM Shehbaz also established a cell in the Prime Minister’s House to oversee the implementation of reforms in the power sector, which would closely monitor the entire process.

He requested a report on a project from his previous government aimed at replacing high-power consumption fans with low-power usage fans.

The PM sought a comprehensive plan to provide low-consumption power fans to low-income consumers and another plan to offer electricity to the industrial sector at reduced rates.

The premier emphasised his commitment to chairing the monthly review meeting on power sector reforms himself. He directed that industries be supplied electricity at lower tariffs to stimulate economic progress and increase exports, adding, “Reforms are not possible in government departments without a system of reward and punishment.”

During the meeting, participants received detailed briefings on the issues and reforms of the NTDC, with various suggestions being presented. Recommendations were also made concerning power distribution companies, their losses, privatisation and outsourcing.

The meeting was briefed on tariff rationalisation and power tariffs for industries and domestic consumers. Suggestions were proposed for utilising electricity for cooking by domestic consumers instead of gas.

The prime minister commended the briefing and emphasised that the approved reforms should be implemented within the stipulated timeframe.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurganzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr. Musadiq Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, and senior officers were in attendance at the meeting.