Govt likely to increase power tariff by Rs2.94 per unit
Business
Govt likely to increase power tariff by Rs2.94 per unit
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government is all set to further hike the electricity prices by Rs2.94 per unit.
The increase will put a burden of Rs20 billion on the consumers each month.
Sources in the power division disclosed that the hike was caused by the shutdown of around 44 low-cost gas-fired power plants during the month of March 2024.
The sources added the electricity was also produced from the furnace oil during the last month.
Read more: Nepra to ponder over Rs4.99 electricity price hike under monthly adjustment
On the other hand, most expensive electricity was imported from Iran at Rs30.37 per unit.