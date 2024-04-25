Govt likely to increase power tariff by Rs2.94 per unit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government is all set to further hike the electricity prices by Rs2.94 per unit.

The increase will put a burden of Rs20 billion on the consumers each month.

Sources in the power division disclosed that the hike was caused by the shutdown of around 44 low-cost gas-fired power plants during the month of March 2024.

The sources added the electricity was also produced from the furnace oil during the last month.

On the other hand, most expensive electricity was imported from Iran at Rs30.37 per unit.

