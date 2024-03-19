Nepra to ponder over Rs4.99 electricity price hike under monthly adjustment

Business Business Nepra to ponder over Rs4.99 electricity price hike under monthly adjustment

Hydropower’s share stood at 25% in Feb, followed by nuclear 23.3%c, RLNG 20.33% and coal 15.8%

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 12:33:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The power distribution companies (Discos) sought fixing Rs4.99 as fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February – to be collected through the monthly bills in April – after which the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the matter on March 28.

A petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) mentions a 14.24% decline in power generation in February 2024 over the previous month, which is a by 8.07% decline when compared with the same month last year.

When it comes to the sources of power generation, hydropower’s share stood at 25% in February. It was followed by nuclear 23.3%c, RLNG 20.33% and coal 15.8%.

Meanwhile, there was no power generation from furnace oil and diesel-fired plants against a 10pc share in January.

