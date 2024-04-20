Finance Minister addresses rating agencies, highlights positive indicators and reforms

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday addressed concerns of the rating agencies regarding the country's external position, inflation, primary balance, and interest rate regime on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, the minister held meetings with representatives from S&P Global and Fitch Ratings.

During these meetings, the minister provided an update on the positive indicators of the country, attributed to the Standby Arrangement (SBA) signed with the IMF.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in priority areas, such as taxation, energy and privatization across short, medium and long-term horizons.

The minister also referred to his meetings with the IMF managing director, World Bank president and other multilateral institutions, including AIIB and ADB.

He reiterated that the World Bank's agenda of climate change, digitalization, and human development is in alignment with the government's priorities.

He also mentioned potential Saudi investments which are currently in the pipeline.