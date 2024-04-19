Pakistan economy improving, funds will be provided on request: IMF

Officials say more work needed to reform energy sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monitory Fund (IMF) officials have said Pakistan's economy is showing signs of improvement.

The Fund officials said in a press conference on the economic situation in the Middle East and Central Asia that the final review of the SBA had been completed and would now be presented to the board for approval.

The officials said that Pakistan's economy was on way to improvement after the Standby Arrangement Agreement.

The IMF programme would help Pakistan to address the severe economic imbalances and maintain the country's economic and macroeconomic stability. It is necessary to maintain and reduce the level of budget deficit.

They said the work should continue to strengthen the fiscal situation by improving the revenue generation. The increase in revenue will allow the government to deal with the debt situation.

Officials said while the IMF's social assistance programme could be enhanced, more work was needed to reform the energy sector.

They further said the IMF was ready to provide assistance to Pakistan. When Pakistan will ask the fund will provide assistance.

Pakistan's bilateral partners were also looking forward to the programme to provide additional financial assistance to Pakistan.

