PM Shehbaz orders expediting privatisation, outsourcing of Discos

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 20:46:55 PKT

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities on Thursday to expedite the process of privatising and outsourcing the power distribution companies (Discos).

During a high-level meeting held in Islamabad on the power sector, chaired by the premier, it was emphasised that private sector expertise and globally accepted models should be utilised to enhance the management of the distribution companies (Discos).

The premier instructed the preparation and presentation of a comprehensive plan in the next meeting to enhance the country's power system.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that reforms in the power sector would aid in reducing the country’s circular debt. He also pledged to prevent electricity theft and other activities detrimental to the country's treasury.

In the meeting, recommendations and measures regarding the prevention of power theft, the reorganisation of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and new electricity transmission projects were presented.

It was disclosed during the meeting that the construction of the Matiari-Rahim Yar Khan transmission line and the Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad transmission line would ensure power transmission from the southern part of the country.

It was reported that a comprehensive strategy had been devised for the reorganisation of NTDC to reform the power transmission system and minimise the government’s circular debts.

The prime minister instructed that all reform initiatives be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahad Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ataullah Tarar, Mohsin Naqvi and others.