India inflation eases to five-month low thanks to drop in fuel prices

Business Business India inflation eases to five-month low thanks to drop in fuel prices

US interest rate cut delay may affect RBI decision

Food inflation remain high, as experts warn an impending heatwave may worsen the seasonal uptick in prices of perishables

An 8.4pc growth rate in the December quarter gives the central bank more time to focus bringing down inflation to 4pc on a sustainable basis

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 09:38:38 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India's annual retail inflation rate eased in March to a five-month low helped by a drop in fuel prices, government data showed on Friday, but economists say a rate cut by the central bank is still some months away as food prices remain sticky.

Annual retail inflation in March was 4.85 per cent, lower than 5.09pc in February, and below the 4.91pc forecast by a Reuters poll of 50 economists.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.52pc in March, compared with a 8.66pc rise in February. Fuel prices fell 3.2pc year-on-year, compared with a 0.77pc fall in February.

Indian state fuel retailers last month cut petrol and diesel prices, the first change in about two years.

Vegetable prices rose 28.3pc on year, while prices of pulses increased nearly 17.7pc, eggs were up 10.3pc year-on-year.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, was estimated to be stable at 3.3pc-3.4pc in March, as compared with 3.3pc-3.37pc in February, according to two economists. The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

Volatile food prices have been a key challenge for the government and the central bank, which kept its interest rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive meeting last week and has said it will focus on bringing inflation down to 4pc.

Read more: Climate change is slowing heatwaves, a phenomenon visible in Pakistan too

An impending heatwave may worsen the seasonal uptick in prices of perishables, heightening the significance of a favourable monsoon in 2024 to keep food inflation in check, ICRA economist Aditi Nayar said.

Read more: India braces for heatwaves with impact seen on inflation, election

Lower retail inflation could help Prime Minister Narendra Modi during two months of national polls starting from April 19, in which he is seeking a third consecutive term. To contain food prices Modi's government has kept a ban on exports of wheat, rice and onions.

"At best, we foresee 50 bps of rate cuts from the monetary policy committee in second half of 2024/25," Nayar said. India's 2024/25 fiscal year started from April 1.

IDFC First Bank economist Gaura Sengupta said: "We expect the RBI rate cut cycle to start from August at the earliest.”

"This is contingent on the Fed rate cut cycle starting from June/July. In case the Fed rate cut cycle gets delayed due to adverse US inflation prints, the RBI rate cut cycle could get delayed."

India's economic growth of 8.4pc in the December quarter gives the central bank more time to focus bringing down inflation to 4pc on a sustainable basis, economists said.

The inflation print has been largely in line with market expectations and is unlikely to be a big moving factor in central bank's reaction function, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global.