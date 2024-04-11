Lufthansa agrees pay rise with flight attendants after strike

Employees will receive a 16.5% total pay rise in three stages

Thu, 11 Apr 2024 12:20:25 PKT

FRANKFURT, (Reuters) - Lufthansa and the flight attendants' union UFO have agreed a pay rise for the German airline's 19,000 cabin staff, the union said on Thursday, ending the threat of strikes after wage disputes in the industry had upended travel for thousands.

Employees will receive a 16.5% total pay rise in three stages, retroactively from Jan. 1, as well as an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros ($3,220.50) and an increase in other allowances. The agreement runs until the end of 2026.

Lufthansa also recently reached wage agreements with trade union Verdi for its ground staff, with no further industrial action expected.

The cabin crew union members held a strike earlier this month to press their demands for higher pay, affecting tens of thousands of passengers, according to Lufthansa.

Two collective bargaining rounds for cabin crew at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines and its regional Cityline airline are still ongoing in Germany, but according to UFO, the two sides are moving towards an agreement.