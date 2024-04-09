Rs84b recovered, 62,000 held in drive against power thieves

Business Business Rs84b recovered, 62,000 held in drive against power thieves

The campaign aims to recover lost revenues

Follow on Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 04:00:51 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a nationwide campaign against power theft, Rs84 billion has been recovered from power thieves with the arrest of 62,000 suspects.

The campaign was launched by Power Division in collaboration with other governmental bodies.

The concerted efforts from March 24 to 31 resulted in the recovery of more than Rs1.5 billion, adding to the substantial total recoveries of Rs84 billion since the crackdown began in September last year.

By apprehending over 62,000 individuals involved in power theft since September 1, the government has demonstrated its resolve to enforce the rule of law and protect essential infrastructure.

The specific breakdown of recoveries, with Rs1.05 billion reclaimed from major cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad, and Rs0.599 billion from other regions including Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta, highlights the widespread nature of the problem and the comprehensive approach taken in addressing it.

The recent directive from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to intensify efforts against electricity and gas theft underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to tackling this issue.

By involving law enforcement agencies and fostering interdepartmental cooperation, the campaign aims to not only recover lost revenues but also deter future instances of power theft through robust enforcement and penalties.