No proposals received to levy GST on petroleum products, says minister

Business Business No proposals received to levy GST on petroleum products, says minister

Malik clarifies there's no pressure from US regarding Russian oil purchase

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 23:25:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has stated that there have been no proposals or recommendations to impose GST on petroleum products.

Speaking to Dunya News, the minister said that one million tonnes of oil had been procured from Russia, resulting in a benefit of $1 billion from incoming cargoes.

In response to a query, Malik clarified that “there was no pressure on the government from the United States regarding the purchase of Russian oil.”

About the fresh increase in oil prices, Malik explained that oil prices, which were determined by the global market, were rising due to uncertain conditions in the Middle East.

The minister asserted that the PML-N-led coalition government was diligently working day and night to address the country's problems.

Regarding the pressing issue of poverty, he said if the PTI had a more effective solution for poverty reduction, they should implement it, recalling that the party had been invited to form the government initially.

But Malik expressed doubt that the PTI would perform any better even if its founder came out of jail.

Answering another question, he affirmed that “if the PTI brings a vote of no confidence and takes over, we will continue to work until we have the opportunity”.