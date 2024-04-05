Sialkot airport to remain shut from May 6 to 18

No domestic, international flights will be operating

(Web Desk) - The Sialkot airport will remain closed from May 6 to 18 for domestic and international flights.

The airport manager announced that from May 6 to May 18 no flights will be operating from Sialkot.

This closure comes after several flights from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi had to be cancelled due to low passenger numbers during the holy month of Ramazan.

A total of seventeen flights were affected, causing inconvenience for the travellers.

Among the cancelled flights was PIA flight PK-368, scheduled to fly from Karachi to Islamabad.

Additionally, a private airline’s flight from Karachi to Dubai was also canceled.

