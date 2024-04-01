UPS to replace FedEx

Mon, 01 Apr 2024 19:35:00 PKT

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service will become the United States Postal Service's (USPS) primary air cargo provider, the company said on Monday, as rival FedEx announced an end to its more than 20-year partnership with the postal service provider.

The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but UPS said the award was "significant."

USPS was the largest customer for FedEx's air-based Express segment, even as payments declined after the postal service shifted letters and packages from planes to more economical trucks.

FedEx had said it was prepared to walk away from the relationship if the terms of the existing contract, set to expire on Sept. 29, did not improve.

"It's a change of fortunes and obviously it will be good for UPS to be able to have that business," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

FedEx's shares fell nearly 2% while UPS' stock edged lower in early trading.

The move is seen as a temporary setback for FedEx, already facing an industry-wide slump in demand and a tussle with unionized pilots.

The company said on Monday its profitability would improve in fiscal 2025, helped by its cost-cutting plans and a leaner operational structure due to the end of the contract.

FedEx also said it would make adjustments to its network to make up for the loss of the contract that brought in nearly $2 billion in annual business.

As many as 300 pilots at FedEx could be out of work if the contract ended, trade publication FreightWaves said in January, citing a recording of a meeting between a FedEx executive and pilot evaluators.

The union representing FedEx pilots, Air Line Pilots Association, which is yet to reach a new labor deal with FedEx, was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

As the No. 1 USPS domestic air contractor, FedEx had supported the agency's Priority Mail and other quick services.

"The parties were unable to reach agreement on mutually beneficial terms to extend the contract," FedEx said in a securities filing on Monday.

USPS' payments to FedEx shrank to about $1.7 billion in fiscal 2023, from $2.4 billion during the fiscal year that ended September 2020.