KSE-100 Index sets a new high as privatisation prospects boost morale

Business Business KSE-100 Index sets a new high as privatisation prospects boost morale

Reaches 67,010.94 a day after closing at 66,547.78

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 10:10:18 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange touched a new high on Thursday during early intraday trading as the benchmark KSE-100 Index at one point crossed the 67,000 mark, after the government showed its seriousness on the privatisation of lossmaking state-owned enterprises (SOEs) – boosting the investors’ confidence.

The latest record came against Wednesday’s closing of 66,547.78. Previously, the KSE-100 Index had touched an all-time high of 66,426.78 on December 12.

Meanwhile, the bullish stocks follows FTSE Russell’s decision about its merging market (EM) indexes on Wednesday, in which it said Pakistan is still on watch for a possible downgrade from "secondary emerging" to "frontier" market and an update to its status will be announced by July 5, 2024.

However, the move is a temporary relief given the fact it was feared that the FTSE would downgrade both Pakistan and Egypt given the economic crisis they are facing, resulting in unprecedented currency devaluation, inflation and interest rates.

By the time [9:54PST] this report was filed, the KSE-100 Index had been recorded at 67,001.20 after a gain of 453.42 points, or 0.68 per cent.

With the IMF (International Monetary Fund) pressing Pakistan – which is desperate for another longer and bigger package from the Washington-based lender – hard to go ahead with the privatisation process, the national airlines’ board of directors on Tuesday had approved the privatisation and restructuring plan for the entity.

Earlier on the same day, the federal cabinet approved an 11-member board of PIA Holding Company in a significant steps towards its privatisation. It means the PIA’s liabilities and assets will be transferred to the holding company, which will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

It’s a developing story. Details to follow



