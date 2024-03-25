Dar for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan, UK

FM Dar, UK’s Cameron resolve to enhance bilateral relations over telephone

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call on Monday from Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Lord David Cameron, during which they expressed resolve to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas.

Dar shared on the social media platform X, “Today, I received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of Great Britain.”

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, resolving to continue working closely to enhance strong bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, climate change and people-to-people contacts.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, FM Dar, while reiterating the importance of the Pakistan-UK relationship, emphasised that the two countries had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation.

He emphasised the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement to take relations to the next level.

He also stressed the importance of early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK, which would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

The two ministers also discussed significant regional issues, including Afghanistan and the situation in Gaza.

The foreign minister invited Lord Cameron to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.