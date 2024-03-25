PM Shehbaz orders swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

Business Business PM Shehbaz orders swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

PM Shehbaz orders swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 20:02:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed initiation of action against tax defaulters and evaders on an emergency basis.

The premier was chairing a meeting regarding implementation of track and trace system in Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

PM Shehbaz directed for constitution of a committee to identify the hurdles and responsibilities in the track and trace system.

The committee would identify the hurdles and people involved in tax theft within seven days.

The committee will be tasked with submitting future proposals over enforcement of automatic tax system in factories and industries.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzaib Khan, FBR Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the premier questioned why the track and trace system was still inactive.

He observed that the track and trace system should have been made functional in tobacco, sugar, cement and fertiliser industries in the last two years, adding that the system should be placed in other important sectors of the economy.

Shehbaz said that all the legal impediments in the enforcement of track and trace system should be removed.

The PM directed that the system should be enforced at all the production lines of cement factories, and summoned a comprehensive plan over digital strategy and automated track and trace system.

He further directed that all those factories that resisted the implementation of track and trace system should be immediately sealed.

He opined that besides revenues, the said system could also be utilised for counterfeit and substandard products.

The prime minister asked for an end to fake and unregistered cigarettes and their destruction.

He said the country was facing economic issues but mafia with their connivance had been inflicting damages to the state kitty.

The premier also asked for seeking help of the international institutions for the track and trace system.

The meeting was apprised in detail about the hurdles in the automated enactment of the track and trace system in the cement, sugar, fertiliser and tobacco sectors.

The meeting was told that in 14 tobacco factories, the system was fully functional whereas 12 others had been sealed for non-compliance.

The system was fully functional in fertiliser industry while it was facing problems in sugar and cement factories due to some technical issues which were being addressed.

The meeting was further apprised that raids were being conducted on go-downs throughout the country to control smuggling.

The PM directed the law enforcement agencies to assist the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).