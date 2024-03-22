PM forms Cabinet committees to revamp economy

Premier Shehbaz Sharif will chair these committees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established several Cabinet committees aimed at revitalising the country’s economy.

According to the Cabinet Division, these committees focus on Energy, Chinese Investment Projects, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, Privatisation, State-Owned Enterprises and the Disposal of Legislative Cases.

PM Shehbaz will chair these committees, with members including ministers for Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Planning, Development, Special Initiatives and Power.

The Energy Committee will ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects, particularly those falling under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and address any bottlenecks hindering their progress.

The Chinese Investment Projects Committee will oversee the progress of investment projects by Chinese companies and promptly resolve any issues encountered by Chinese investors with government entities.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet will periodically review the country's import policy and its impact on production and investment, as well as determine the future growth patterns of agriculture and industries.

The Privatisation Committee is tasked with reviewing and monitoring the progress of privatisation efforts.

The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases will examine whether new legislation or amendments to existing laws align with the constitutional framework, avoid violations of existing laws, and fall within Parliament's mandate.