Pakistan to issue $300mn Panda Bonds to access Chinese market, says finance minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced that Pakistan will issue Panda Bonds worth $300 million this year to tap into the Chinese market, Radio Pakistan has reported.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the minister highlighted that China is the world's second-largest bond market, and Chinese investors could benefit from investing in these bonds.

Initially, bonds worth $250 million to $300 million will be issued, with the possibility of increasing the volume of bonds at a later stage.

Minister Aurangzeb emphasised that the government's strong cash balances enable timely debt payments, indicating that the country is moving towards economic stability.

He expressed confidence that these payments would not exert pressure on the currency, stating his hope that the Pakistani rupee would remain stable.

The minister stated that Pakistan plans to engage in an IMF programme with a duration of at least three years, expressing optimism that the growth rate would improve in the next financial year.