Discos seek extra Rs967 billion to meet revenue requirements for next fiscal

Six Discos have submitted applications for increase in tariff for next financial year before Nepra

Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 10:25:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government will mull another increase in power tariff on the application of state-owned distribution companies (Discos).

If approved, the electricity consumers will have to pay another Rs967 billion.

According to sources, six Discos have submitted applications for increase in tariff for the next financial year before Nepra (National Power Regulatory Authority). The hearing will be held on April 2.

The Discos have claimed that the increase is necessary to meet revenue requirements of the fiscal year 2024-25.

Earlier on March 19, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted a request to Nepra for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.99 per unit.

The plea will be taken up on March 28.