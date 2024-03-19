IMF set to approve 1.1bn dollars as Pakistan addresses concerns

After the successful completion of the talks, IMF will announce final statement tonight

Tue, 19 Mar 2024 23:46:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The economic review discussion between Pakistan and the IMF has successfully concluded.

According to Ministry of Finance, Pakistan has satisfied the IMF team about the economic performance of the country and thus the fund is all set to approve $1.1 billion tranche.

The sources said after the successful completion of the talks the fund would announce the final statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also had a meeting with American Ambassador Donald Bloom.

Both the leaders have discussed cooperation between Pakistan and the US in various sectors including trade, investment and metrological sectors.

The envoy assured the smooth completion of the IMF Programme and reiterated his commitment to expand economic cooperation.