IMF asks Pakistan to 'do more' for tax collection

Recommends establishment of a tax policy unit in Ministry of Finance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the Pakistani authorities concerned to 'do more' besides doing away with the special tax system for the construction sector.

The Fund directed Pakistani authorities to revoke tax exemption for non-profit organisation and re-examine the tax incentives given to the charities.

The IMF demanded withdrawal of tax collectors and the cabinet members’ discretionary powers.

According to sources, the Fund demanded enhanced cooperation from the province for the collection of taxes from the federation and the implementation of provincial tax laws.

The IMF also recommended establishment of a tax policy unit in Ministry of Finance.

It was recommended that a comprehensive data transfer system between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other institutions must immediately be set up.

The IMF team was briefed that a new banking model had been introduced for payments to 9.3 million people under sponsorship programme.

