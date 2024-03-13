PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 19:26:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, shedding 753.26 points, a negative change of 1.16, closing at 64,048.44 points against 64,801.70 points the previous trading day.

A total of 252,751,968 shares valuing Rs 9.247 billion were traded during the day as compared to 321,709,242 shares valuing Rs 10.857 billion the last day.

Some 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 52 of them recorded gains and 257 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 19,852,025 shares at Rs 4.63 per share, Bank of Punjab with 18,744,663 shares with 6.02 per share and K-Electric Limited with 14,394,256 shares at Rs 4.40 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs 20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,670.00.

Allawasaya Textiles and Finishing Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 108.00 per share closing at Rs 1,352.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 74.57 decline to close at Rs 2,357.60.

