Inflation rising before arrival of Ramazan

Inflation rising before arrival of Ramazan

PESHAWAR (APP) – Inflation is on the rise before the arrival of Ramazan as the rates of various food items have been increased rapidly without any solid reason.

During a visit to the local vegetable and fruits markets, it was found that the rates of various food items have been increased with onion Rs 300 per kg, tomato Rs 160, white potato Rs 80 kg, Peas Rs 240, okra Rs 300, garlic Rs 650 and ginger Rs 600 per kg while lemon 200, cauliflower 110, capsicum 300 and eggplant 160 per kg available in the market.

However, an increase is also witnessed in the fruits with Kabuli apple 290, golden apple 180 and Iranian apple 310 rupees per kg being solid. Malta Punjabi 190, Malta Swat 330, while Kino is sold at Rs 120 dozen. Guava Rs 290, pomegranate Rs 430 and banana Rs 190 per dozen are being sold.

Similarly, live chicken is being sold at Rs 415 per kg while broiler meat is sold for Rs 600 per kg and eggs are being sold at Rs 260 per dozen.