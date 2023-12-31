Govt maintains petrol prices, slashes kerosene oil by Rs2.19/litre

Sun, 31 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker government announced on Sunday that the price of petrol will remain unchanged for the fortnight starting Jan 1, 2024.

However, the government reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs2.19 per litre, bringing it down from Rs191.02 per litre to Rs188.83 per litre.

Conversely, the government increased the price of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs1.11 per litre, raising it from Rs164.64 per litre to Rs165.75 per litre.

Earlier this month, the government had implemented price cuts for petroleum products of up to Rs14 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel had been reduced by Rs13.50 per litre, the price of kerosene had dropped by Rs10.14 per litre, and the price of light diesel had been cut by Rs11.29 per litre.

Following these adjustments, the new prices were fixed at Rs276.21 per litre for high-speed diesel, Rs191.02 per litre for kerosene, and Rs164.64 per litre for light diesel.