NEPRA issues show-cause notices to power supply companies
Business
The authority demands refund to consumers over-billed
ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued several show cause notice to power distribution companies on over-billing to the consumers during Jul-Aug.
The NEPRA sought explanations from the power supply companies within the 15 days.
According to the NEPRA, meter reading was either not done or was incorrect during Jul-Aug.
The authority demanded refund to the consumers over-billed.
Read more: Man commits suicide over inflated electricity bill in Faisalabad
Sources said the discos must have to satisfy the authority in the inquiry report in every case.