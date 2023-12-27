NEPRA issues show-cause notices to power supply companies

Business Business NEPRA issues show-cause notices to power supply companies

The authority demands refund to consumers over-billed

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 18:21:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued several show cause notice to power distribution companies on over-billing to the consumers during Jul-Aug.

The NEPRA sought explanations from the power supply companies within the 15 days.

According to the NEPRA, meter reading was either not done or was incorrect during Jul-Aug.

The authority demanded refund to the consumers over-billed.

Read more: Man commits suicide over inflated electricity bill in Faisalabad

Sources said the discos must have to satisfy the authority in the inquiry report in every case.



