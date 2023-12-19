US adds 13 companies in China to unverified list
vWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added 13 companies in China to its list of companies US officials have been unable to inspect, according to a government notice posted on Tuesday.
Under a policy implemented during the Biden administration, if a government prevents US officials from conducting site checks at companies on the unverified list, Washington will then start the process of adding them to the entity list – a more restrictive export control list – after 60 days.
The new additions include PNC Systems Co Ltd of Jiangsu, Beijing Shengbo Xietong Technology Co Ltd, Guangzhou Xinwei Transportation Co Ltd and Plexus (Xiamen) Co Ltd.