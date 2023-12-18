Rupee grows stronger as dollar under pressure against major peers in currency markets

Official exchange rate recorded at Rs283 during intraday trading

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 26 paisa during intraday trading on Monday, thus starting the new week on a positive note, as the US dollar – world dominant currency – has been under pressure against its peers globally.

By the time this report was filed around noon, the official exchange rate for dollar was Rs286 in interbank trading against the previous closing of Rs283.26 on last Friday.

Although the dollar is up 22 cents, or 0.15 per cent, against the Japanese yen today (Monday) so far [at around 12:45pm PST], it had slipped to 142.15 yens Friday thanks to a string losses after reaching 151.50 on October 31.

The exchange rate was 148.10 yens on November 30 after touching the year’s highest level of 151.65 earlier in the month on 13th.

On January 2 [the worst working day of the year], the dollar was traded for 130.74 yens as the Japanese currency weakened against the US rival.

The US dollar, Japanese yen and Swiss franc are considered safe haven currencies in the world as investors depend them for their reliability for being powerful and immune to market volatility.

However, the higher interest rates made the US dollar stronger amid the current global economic crisis and thus more attractive to investors after other currencies, including Pakistan rupee, tumbled.

So, the Swiss franc too, just like the Japanese yen, weakened – although not on the same scale – against the US dollar after closing 2022 at 0.9252. It had dipped to 0.8577 on July 18 with the current rate of 0.8690.

As far as other major currencies are concerned, the euro was 0.22pc, sterling 0.11pc, Australian dollar 0.45pc and New Zealand dollar 0.6pc.

